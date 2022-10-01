HC informed 7 people died in Maharashtra due to potholes

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M.S. Karnik was hearing a contempt petition on the poor condition of pothole-filled roads in Mumbai

Members of WatchDog Foundation paint potholes to protest over the condition of roads through celebration of ‘Navratri’ festival, in Mumbai, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: -

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M.S. Karnik was hearing a contempt petition on the poor condition of pothole-filled roads in Mumbai

The Bombay High Court was informed that seven people have died due to potholes-filled roads in Thane district in the past two months.

Advocate Ruju Thakkar, appearing for ichangemycity.com, a website that work on civic issues in various cities across India, informed the court that seven people died after they fell on the road filled with potholes in Thane.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M.S. Karnik was hearing a contempt petition on the poor condition of pothole-filled roads in Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

As per instructions by the court, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Chahal was presenting a presentation on the roadmap for better roads in the city. He said, "There are technical reasons for the occurrence of potholes. Potholes happen because of heavy rainfall and water permeating porous material used in roads. There is continuous movement of high density traffic, less time for repairing and drainage." He said WhatsApp can be used to spread awareness about potholes.

He said the worst 20 roads will be repaired within three months and tenders to concretise these roads have already been floated. He urged for directions to the Urban Development Department to hand over completed roads and bridges to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) with advertisement rights. He added that all over the world there is a single planning authority in a city but we have eight such authorities which lead to several issues and therefore he had written to the government 20 months ago on this.

The court asked, “If roads can be handed over to BMC?”

Mr. Chahal said, “yes.” Then the Bench asked the government counsel to consider this part of the proposal.

The court said it will monitor the situation and directed every party to submit a report every two months.