HC increases working hours from tomorrow

04 June 2020 00:22 IST

The Bombay High Court will increase its working hours from Friday, and will hear matters via videoconferencing in two shifts from 10.45 a.m. to 5 p.m., as the lockdown continues.

A detailed notice was issued on Tuesday to reduce the physical presence of lawyers, litigants and court staff due to outbreak of COVID-19. Chief Justice Dipankar Datta has nominated judges to hear urgent judicial and admission matters.

In the first shift from 10:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., cases will be heard by five Benches, including three Division Benches and two single-judge Benches. Five other benches will hear urgent matters in the second shift from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Subordinate courts, meanwhile, will start with 15% staff from June 8, operating from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.