Mumbai

HC increases working hours from tomorrow

The Bombay High Court will increase its working hours from Friday, and will hear matters via videoconferencing in two shifts from 10.45 a.m. to 5 p.m., as the lockdown continues.

A detailed notice was issued on Tuesday to reduce the physical presence of lawyers, litigants and court staff due to outbreak of COVID-19. Chief Justice Dipankar Datta has nominated judges to hear urgent judicial and admission matters.

In the first shift from 10:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., cases will be heard by five Benches, including three Division Benches and two single-judge Benches. Five other benches will hear urgent matters in the second shift from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Subordinate courts, meanwhile, will start with 15% staff from June 8, operating from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

