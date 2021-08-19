HC grants relief to retired school librarian

Mumbai

19 August 2021 22:42 IST

The Bombay High Court recently granted relief to a retired librarian by directing the school management she was working with to pay her pensionary benefits.

A Division Bench of Justices R.D. Dhanuka and R.I. Chagla was hearing a petition filed by the retired librarian from Seva Ashram Vidyalaya, Boisar.

She was appointed in 1996 by an education officer as a part-time librarian. In 2006, she was granted the post of full-time librarian.

She contended that she had rendered services as a part-time librarian for 10 years and three months and thereafter as a full-time librarian for nine years and 11 months, thus becoming eligible to superannuation pension by completing the qualifying service of 10 years as required in the pension rules. However, she was refused the payment of superannuation. Hence, she filed the petition.

The advocate, appearing for the woman, informed the court about the Maharashtra Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1982, and said that she was entitled to benefits of 50% of the services rendered by her.

The court said, “The petitioner (the woman) having completed more than 10 years and three months as a part-time librarian and completed more than nine years and 11 months as a full-time librarian, 50% of the services rendered as part-time will have to be considered for the purpose of computation of pensionable services. After computing 50% of the services rendered by her as a part-time librarian and 100% services rendered as a full-time librarian, she would be entitled to superannuation pension under the relevant rules referred to aforesaid.”

The court then directed Seva Ashram Vidyalaya to submit the woman’s pension papers to the education officer and the officer would then start making payments towards the pensionary benefits to her for the month of August 2021.