Bombay HC grants protection from arrest to BJP leader Prasad Lad

Bombay High Court.

March 09, 2022 20:22 IST

FIR filed against him by Economic Offences Wing pertaining to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation contract

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted interim protection from arrest to BJP leader Prasad Lad in a FIR against him by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) pertaining to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation contract.

A Division Bench of justices Prasanna Varale and S.M. Modak was hearing Mr. Lad’s plea filed on February 20, 2021, seeking to quash the FIR against him by builder and businessman Bimal Agarwal.

Advertising

Advertising

Booked under 4 Sections

The FIR books Mr. Lad under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code.

The EOW had sent a notice to Mr. Lad, a member of the Legislative Council, to record his statement with respect to a civil contract pertaining to a private company.

Mr. Lad on Wednesday informed the court that he wasn’t aware of the FIR till a notice was issued to him on December 21, 2020. The court, however said, “We state that if it is revealed from the response that he was intimated of the notice, this court may consider recalling the order of interim relief.”