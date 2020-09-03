HC grants Parsis permission to offer prayers at Doongerwadi

Mumbai

Community assures all COVID-19 protocols will be followed

The Bombay High Court on Monday allowed Parsis to offer prayers for their departed ones at Doongerwadi, Tower of Silence on September 3 from 7 a.m. to 4.30 p.m., after being assured that all protocols related to COVID-19 will be followed.

A Division Bench of Justices R.D. Dhanuka and Madhav Jamdar was hearing petition filed by Viraf Mehta, a Trustee of Bombay Parsi Panchayat, seeking direction from court to permit opening of Fire Temple, Doongerwadi, and other places of worship and permit Parsis to visit the places of worship. The pleas wanted Doongerwadi temple to be open during annual prayer day and permit followers of the religion, to perform rituals at the temple and issue guidelines in respect.

The plea stated, “As per the Shehenshahi Calendar, Shehenshahi 10 Muktad Days started on Sunday, August 7, from Ashtad Roj to Aneran Roj, Asfandarmad Mahino followed by 5 Gatha Days — Ahunavad, Ushtavad, Spentomad, Vohukhshathra and Vahishtoisht, from 12th to 16th August.The last day of Holy Days for Parsis during the first month of Farvardin is the Farvardegaan on Farvardin Maah and Farvardin Roj (19th day). September 3 is the day on which Parsi community pray offer prayers for their dear departed ones.” the petition mentions.

The affidavit filed by Mr. Mehta says, “Parsis who died due to COVID-19 are not allowed to be brought to Doongerwadi but are cremated at the Worli prayer hall. The property at Doongerwadi is spread across over 55 acres, and is a completely isolated and gated area. Except the members of Parsi community, no one else is allowed to enter Doongerwadi.”

He undertook there would be no religious function or large congregation like Ganeshostav or Navratri. Only the restricted members of the community will come to the temple to pray for their close departed soul, such ceremony would last around 30 minutes by each of the group permitted in those five pavilions, measuring 600-800 sq.ft. Two priests of the community would also attend the prayers with maximum six members of the community in each of five pavilions at the time of offering prayers during the slot of 30 minutes and not more than that.”

The affidavit added, “Before allowing any person to enter the pavilion, his temperature will be recorded using a contactless temperature gun to ensure maximum safety and proper liquid/gel based sanitizers will also be sprayed/applied on the hand of each of worshipper entering the premises. No one will be allowed without face masks.”

The court allowed the permission and noted, “It is made clear that only those persons who would be given appointment by the trust would be allowed to offer prayers at Doongerwadi. We accept the assurance made by the Trustees of Bombay Parsi Panchayat that necessary cooperation would be provided to the law enforcing agencies while the ongoing process of worship during the period between 7.00 a.m. and 4.30 p.m.”