HC grants bail to Sanjeev Khanna in Sheena Bora murder

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Sanjeev Khanna, the former husband of Indrani Mukherjea, arrested in the Sheena Bora murder case. Last month, Ms. Mukherjea is out on bail.

The Single-judge Bench of Justice Bharati Dangre granted bail on a cash bond of ₹1 lakh. On May 19, the Supreme Court had granted bail to Ms. Mukherjea.

The Central Bureau of Investigation probing the case had arrested in 2015 on the grounds that there was sufficient evidence to prove Mr. Khanna’s active involvement in the heinous crime.

According to driver Shyamvar Rai, the accused-turned-approver, on April 22, 2012, he and Ms. Mukherjea had picked up Sheena from Bandra and Ms. Bora sat with Indrani in the back seat of the car in which they were travelling. Ms. Mukherjea then strangled Sheena and Mr. Khanna helped her by covering mouth as instructed by Ms. Mukherjea.

Mr. Rai was charged with Sections 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender), 203 (giving false information respecting an offence committed) of the Indian Penal Code.

After two days, on April 24, 2012, Sheena’s partially-burnt body was found in the forests of Maharashtra’s Raigad District.