HC grants 28-day furlough to Arun Gawli

The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted a 28-day furlough to murder convict Arun Gawli.
A Division Bench of Justices Z.A. Haq and N.B. Suryawanshi was hearing a petition filed by Gawli through his advocate via videoconferencing against an order of the DIG Prisons rejecting his application seeking release on furlough.
Gangster-turned-politician Gawli is serving a life sentence at Nagpur Central Jail for murdering Shiv Sena corporator Kamlakar Jamsandekar on March 2, 2007, at his residence in Ghatkopar. Gawli also served as an MLA of the Akhil Bharatiya Sena from Chinchpokli.
On August 31, 2012, the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act court convicted him under Sections 302 (punishment for murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), and 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code.
Gawli’s aides included Sunil Ghate, Suresh Patil, Pratap Godse, Sandeep alias Sandy Gangan, Shrikrishna alias Babu Gurav, Vijaykumar and Anilkumar Giri, Sahebrao Bhintade. The then joint commissioner, Rakesh Maria, and the then deputy commissioner, Deven Bharti, arrested Gurav in 2008. Gurav, was not involved in the murder, but gave vital information to the police and Gangan turned an approver. The police managed to get the duo to record their confession statements against Gawli.
The Mumbai Police then established that Jamsandekar’s rival realtors Bhintade and Bala Surve had paid Gawli ₹30 lakh to kill the corporator over a land dispute.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath