HC grants 2 days to Richa Chadha, Payal Ghosh to file consent terms

The Bombay High Court on Monday granted two days to actors Richa Chadha and Payal Ghosh to file their consent terms for settling a defamation suit filed by the former against the latter.

A single bench of justice AK Menon was hearing a suit filed by Ms. Chadha through advocate Saveena Bedi Sachar. The suit says Ms. Ghosh made claims in a video to cause damage to the goodwill, and seeks an apology and an interim injuction against her to withdraw her statement, video, articles and tweets.

Interview

On September 19, Ms. Ghosh gave an interview titled, ‘Anurag Kashyap Opened His Zip & Pushed it Inside-Payal Ghosh’ and ‘Sensational Things That Payal Ghosh Told ABN.’

On October 7, advocate Nitin Satpute, for Ms. Ghosh, said his client was willing to tender an unconditional apology to Ms. Chadha as she regretted the statements made.

However, on Monday, Ms. Sachar told the court that Ms. Ghosh, after the last hearing, put up a post on her social media saying she would never apologise.

The bench then asked Mr. Satpute if Ms. Ghosh was interested in settling the matter. He said his client was withdrawing her statement and apologising, but with certain conditions.

He said that after settling this matter, Ms. Chadha should not file any criminal case against his client. “After the last hearing, Ms. Chadha made certain statements to the media saying she has won the case. That resulted in Ms. Ghosh being trolled on social media. But she would like to settle the matter.” He said he would like to get in touch with Ms. Sachar and finalise the consent terms.

The court said, “If you both are settling the matter, then it would be best if you talk to each other instead of others and file the consent terms”. It adjourned the matter to be heard on October 14 to file the consent terms.