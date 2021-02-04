HC extends protection to Eknath Khadse in land grab case

Court hears plea seeking quashing of ED complaint against NCP leader

The Bombay High Court on Thursday extended Nationalist Congress Party leader Eknath Khadse’s interim protection from coercive action till February 17 in an alleged land grab case in 2016.

A Division Bench of Justices S.S. Shinde and Manish Pitale was hearing a plea filed by Mr. Khadse, 68, seeking to quash the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) complaint filed in October last year alleging that the fraud caused a loss of ₹62 crore to the public exchequer.

Mr. Khadse’s plea said there was no illegality in the purchase of the land by his wife and son-in-law. The ED, however, said the former BJP leader misused his position as the State revenue minister to buy the land at ₹3.75 crore with an intent to seek compensation from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation.

On January 15, Mr. Khadse appeared before the ED and senior advocate Aabad Ponda urged the court to grant his client protection from coercive action till the matter is heard. Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, representing the ED, consented to not take action till January 25.

After taking Mr. Singh’s statement on record, the court on January 21 asked why the agency was insisting on protection only till January 25. The Bench had said, “What heavens are going to fall if the petitioner is given protection for a few more days? We are always of the belief that the judiciary and agencies like the Reserve Bank of India, the Central Bureau of Investigation, the ED and so on should act independently and impartially. There is a threat to the very democracy if these agencies do not act independently.”

The Bench had also noted, “If somebody is ready to cooperate and honour summons, then we ask ourselves what is the need for arrest. At the end of the day, he has cooperated and honoured the summons issued and appeared for questioning. We can understand if someone is not cooperating.”