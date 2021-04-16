HC extends interim orders till May 7

Court takes decision in view of ‘alarming’ COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra

The Bombay High Court on Friday extended till May 7 all interim orders passed across the State owing to the “alarming rise of COVID 19 cases in Maharashtra”.

A Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justices A.A. Sayed, S.S. Shinde and P.B. Varale noted that restrictions imposed by the State government under the ‘Break The Chain’ drive on April 13 have rendered it difficult to conduct judicial proceedings in the court.

In a meeting of judges of the administrative committee of the court, it was resolved to regulate judicial proceedings of all the Benches and the courts/tribunals subordinate to the high court by imposing appropriate restrictions.

The notice uploaded on the high court’s website read, “Since the prevailing situation in Maharashtra is alarming with exponential rise in active cases and to protect the interest of all those who have been or are disabled to access justice. The Chief Justice initiated suo motu litigation in public interest and to constitute this Special Bench for making appropriate orders considering the plight of the justice seekers.”

The notice also said that in all matters where interim orders passed by the high court or the courts/tribunals subordinate to the court were “subsisting as on April 9, 12 and 15 as well as those likely to expire within April 19 or soon thereafter” shall unconditionally be extended till May 7 or until further orders of this Bench.

Orders in abeyance

The Bench also mentioned that “any order or decree for eviction/dispossession/demolition which might have been passed by any court/tribunal/authority subsequent to April 9 shall remain in abeyance till May 7 unless directed otherwise”.