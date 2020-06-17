HC extends all interim relief orders till July 15

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday issued a notice extending all interim relief orders till July 15.

The notice was issued by a Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta, and Justices A.A. Sayed, S.S. Shinde and K.K. Tated. The notice said the lockdown is still on and “complete access to justice is yet at a distance”.

Taking the prevailing situation into consideration, the Bench said to exercise powers inherent in the High Court and to serve the ends of justice, the order dated March 26, and extended by an order dated April 15, shall be in operation till July 15.

The Bench said, “It is made clear that this order shall not have any application in respect of matters where interim orders have been passed, which are to be in operation until further orders of the relevant courts or to orders which have been modified/varied/vacated after April 15.”

The decision was taken in the presence of Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, Advocate General of Maharashtra A.A. Kumbhakoni, Chairman of Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa Subhash Ghatge, president of Bombay Bar Association Milind Sathe, Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Chahal and president of Bombay Incorporated Law Society Kaiwan Kalyaniwalla.

The High Court’s notice added, “It is clarified that any order or decree for eviction/dispossession/demolition which has been passed by any court/tribunal/authority subsequent to the order dated March 26, 2020, shall also remain in abeyance till July 15, 2020, unless directed otherwise.”