HC extends all interim orders till January 31

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday extended all interim orders relating to eviction, demolition and dispossession passed by courts across Maharashtra and Goa till January 31 in view of the COVID 19 pandemic.

The direction is in continuation of the High Court’s previous orders that all such orders will remain in abeyance till January 31. A Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta along with Justices A.A. Sayed, S.S Shinde and KK Tated was hearing a suo motu petition.

The petition said though the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra has improved over the last few days, access to courts is yet not free.

The plea said, “To ensure that persons suffering orders of dispossession, demolition, and eviction, passed by public authorities, are not inconvenienced by reason of disability to approach the courts of law because of the restrictions on movements imposed by the State government as well as the requirement to maintain social distancing norms, we consider it just and proper to extend the interim orders passed by this court on this writ petition till January 31, 2021, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.”