HC: don’t take action for tweets against CM

29 August 2020 23:59 IST

Nagpur resident accused State of inaction in Sushant death case

The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court on Friday directed the Maharashtra government not to take any coercive steps against a Nagpur resident booked for tweeting against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

A Division Bench of Justices Sunil Shukre and Avinash Gharote was hearing a criminal petition filed by businessman Sumeet Thakkar, through advocate Rashpal Singh Renu, to quash the FIR against him.

Mr. Thakkar had tweeted about the actor’s death and accused the State government of inaction in the case. A Shiv Sena worker then filed a complaint against Mr. Thakkar.

An FIR was registered and he was booked under Sections 500 (punishment for defamation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.

The complaint said the tweets made offensive comments against the Chief Minister and State Minister Aaditya Thackeray for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience, danger, obstruction, insult, injury, criminal intimidation, enmity, hatred and ill will.

Mr. Thakkar wrote to the Commissioner of Police on August 23, seeking protection for himself and his family as he was receiving death threats. The High Court has adjourned the matter for two weeks.

Mr. Thakkar had also filed a criminal public interest litigation before the principal Bench of the High Court seeking for the investigation of the actor’s death to be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation.