HC dismisses sacked judge’s plea against State government order

The Bombay High Court has dismissed the petition of a temporary judge, who was assigned cases pertaining to the multi-crore National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL) scam, seeking that a Maharashtra government order terminating his services be quashed.

A Division Bench of Justices S.S. Shinde and N.B. Suryawanshi dismissed the petition filed by judge Ajay Dinode challenging the order dated June 23, 2017, discharging him from service and “creating disqualification from future employment”. The Bench said the order was passed by the government after taking into consideration the overall performance, conduct and suitability of the petitioner for the job.

Mr. Dinode was appointed as a district judge on August 26, 2014, and was posted in Akola. He was transferred time and again before being conferred with the powers of an additional sessions judge in 2015. He was then appointed as special judge for speedy trial for the matters relating to the NSEL scam.

In his plea, Mr. Dinode said the appointing authority — the government — had mechanically followed the recommendations of the HC while discharging him from service. He claimed that since the termination order was stigmatic, it could not be sustained in absence of any inquiry conducted by the HC.

In its order passed on January 30, the Bench noted that Mr. Dinode’s appointment letter clearly said it was a temporary appointment that could be terminated without assigning any reason. It said Mr. Dinode was terminated from service when he was on probation.

The court also said that the government’s order was of simply terminating the petitioner’s services, and could not be termed as stigmatic or punitive. “We are of the view that the impugned order was passed taking into consideration the overall performance, conduct and the suitability of the petitioner for the job,” the Bench said.

While taking such a decision, neither notice is required to be given to the petitioner nor opportunity of being heard is required to be given, it said. “The termination cannot be termed as removal for any misconduct or on the ground of indiscipline,” the court said.

It said the government passed the order after the administrative committee of the HC had considered all relevant material and formed an opinion that Mr. Dinode was not suitable for the post.