HC directs State, BMC to file replies on disposing of COVID-19 victims’ bodies

Mumbai

26 June 2020 23:53 IST

Non-removal of bodies from wards matter of concern: PIL

The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the State government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to file their replies on the disposal and management of bodies of COVID-19 victims.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M.S. Karnik was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by BJP MLA Ashish Shelar.

The PIL deals with a number of issues, including non-removal of bodies from active wards at Sion hospital. The petition mentions that every hospital, including Sion, has to set aside considerably large areas as mortuary halls and post-mortem halls. The retention of bodies in active wards in Sion Hospital, as recently reported, is a matter of serious concern, the plea said. It added that the situation gives rise to several medical as well as humanitarian issues. “No civilised society can afford to repeatedly witness such incidents,” the PIL said.

Advertising

Advertising

‘Form special panel’

The PIL sought the formation of a special committee by the State government to look into the matter and to ensure that such occurrences are not repeated during the pandemic. The court heard the matter and extended the scope of the PIL to all hospitals owned by the State and the BMC.

Widening scope of plea

The Bench said, “Instead of confining the petitioner’s concern regarding the management of bodies at Sion Hospital, which is under the administration and control of the BMC, such concern may be extended to cover all the government hospitals as well as the hospitals run by municipal corporations in Maharashtra with regard to disposal and management of bodies of the COVID-19 victims.”

The court directed the State and the BMC to file their replies by June 29 and adjourned the matter to be heard on July 3.