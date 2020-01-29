HC directs FMCG company, social media influencer to discuss video

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed a social media influencer, Abhijeet Bhansali, and one of the leading fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) player, Marico Limited, “to sit across the table and have a discussion” on a video put up by Mr. Bhansali on the company’s oil, Parachute.

Social media influencers are those who have acquired a considerable follower base along with a degree of credibility in their respective space. Depending on the popularity of their field of expertise, their following can range from thousands to millions. These influencers often employ the goodwill they enjoy amongst their followers/viewers to promote a brand, persuade or dissuade viewers from purchasing a product.

Mr. Bhansali, a You Tuber/V Blogger, has his own channel titled ‘Bearded Chokra’ on youtube.com. He produces and uploads videos wherein he reviews products of various manufacturers. On September 1, 2018, he published a video, ‘Is Parachute Coconut Oil 100% Pure?’

According to Marico, the video is disparaging and denigrating in nature, and it makes claims about Parachute’s edible oil, which are false and unsubstantiated.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice Bharati Dangre was hearing a commercial appeal filed by Mr. Bhansali against an order passed by a single Bench of Justice S.J. Kathawalla. The order was passed on January 15 directing Mr. Bhansali to take down/remove and/or block/restrict access to the video.

The Bench on Tuesday said, “The existing law on defamation says no one can make a false statement of a fact. An opinion cannot be held as a fact irrespective of how bad it (opinion) is. Freedom of speech is always put on a higher pedestal than reputation even though both are fundamental rights.”

The court also said, “If society is reposing trust in what they (influencers) say then that trust comes with an obligation. The problem with the internet and social media nowadays is there is so much information that people mistake it for knowledge.”

The court said all parties can put forth what they feel is objectionable about the video and then maybe Mr. Bhansali can remove certain portions from the video. The court directed “the parties to sit across the table and have a discussion” and posted the matter to be heard on February 5. Meanwhile, Marico must not take any action against Mr. Bhansali.