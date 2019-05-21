HC directs BMC to add more experts on Tree Authority

The Bombay High Court on Monday said that to keep the larger public interest in mind and safeguard the environment, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) should consider including more experts on its Tree Authority.

A Vacation Bench of Justices Sandeep Shinde and Sarang Kotwal was hearing applications filed by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL), BMC, and environmental activist Zoru Bhatena seeking relief on various issues related to the Tree Authority.

‘Appoint experts’

The High Court had, in October last year, restrained the Tree Authority from taking any decision on applications to cut trees until it had independent experts as nominated members.

Last week, the BMC had informed the court that the present Tree Authority has four experts. Mr. Bhatena, however, took objection to this and said the authority had 15 councillors or corporators and just four experts.

He argued the civic body must include an equal number of experts as councillors to ensure permissions for felling trees were not granted indiscriminately.

Mr. Bhatena’s lawyer on Monday told the Bench that the High Court had, in an earlier order passed in April, observed that the number of experts and other members should be equal. The Bench then noted that the BMC was bound by the court order.

“In larger public interest and to safeguard the environment, you (BMC) should either increase the number of experts or decrease the corporators in the Tree Authority,” it said.

“Without there being any assistance from experts, how do you (BMC) propose to decide applications (seeking to cut trees)?” Justice Shinde asked.

Facing losses

MMRCL lawyer G. W. Mattos said that it was suffering financial losses because of the court restricted the BMC from taking any decision on cutting of trees in suburban Aarey area for the proposed Metro car shed and some allied works.

“The MMRCL is suffering a loss of ₹4.38 crore per day,” he said.

The court then noted that it was not against any public project, but said that due process of law needs to be followed. The Bench has posted the applications for further hearing on May 22.