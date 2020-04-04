HC considers setting up videoconferencing on long-term basis

The Bombay High court said on Friday that it is considering setting up a videoconferencing facility to hear cases on a long-term basis and plans to request the State government to release necessary funds.

A statement on the HC website said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the HC is conducting cases through videoconferencing in Mumbai, its benches in Nagpur and Aurangabad, at the High Court at Goa, and all district courts in Maharashtra and Goa.

“HC is also considering setting up such a facility on a long-term basis. The State government is being requested to release requisite finances for these measures,” it said.