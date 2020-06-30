HC closes proceedings on CISCE Classes X and XII exams

Mumbai

‘Results will be declared based on an alternative assessment’

The Bombay High Court on Monday closed all proceedings regarding cancellation of all examinations for Classes X and XII conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice S.S. Shinde was hearing via videoconferencing a public interest litigation filed by a father of a Class X student in a school affiliated to the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE).

The father sought that the examinations scheduled in July be cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the results be completed on the basis of the pre-board examinations and internal assessment reports. The council informed the court that examinations in remaining subjects stand cancelled and results will be declared based on an alternative assessment system.

The High Court took note of what the Supreme Court had said on June 26: “All proceedings or petitions pertaining to conducting examinations for Classes X and XII by the ICSE for academic year 2019-2020 pending in this court or any other court shall be governed by this order and deemed to be disposed of accordingly. We make it clear that this order does not deal with any other issue, which may arise for consideration in some other proceedings pending before the High Court or this court, except the subject matter of conducting examinations for Classes X and XII for academic year 2019-2020 by the CBSE and the ICSE, respectively.”

The High Court said after the assessment methodology is decided, those aggrieved can move court, and said “nothing survives for decision. We record formal closure of these proceedings.”