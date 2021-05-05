HC asks Param Bir Singh to approach Central Administrative Tribunal

Mumbai

05 May 2021 00:42 IST

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday said the petition filed by former Mumbai commissioner of police Param Bir Singh, challenging the preliminary inquiries initiated against him by the Maharashtra government, was a service matter and relief could be adjudicated by the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT).

A Division Bench of Justices S.S. Shinde and Manish Pitale was hearing the petition in which Mr. Singh claimed that he was being targeted and harassed for highlighting the alleged corrupt malpractices of former State home minister Anil Deshmukh.

Senior advocate Darius Khambata told the court that the petition would now become infructuous as the State Director General of Police Sanjay Pandey, an accused in the plea, had recused himself from the investigation and a fresh inquiry had begun.

The Bench told advocate Sunny Punamiya representing Mr. Singh, “We had also said in the previous hearing that this was a service matter. This matter should be raised before the authority concerned. There is no point in keeping the petition pending. A fresh petition can be filed based on the new cause of action if any arises.”

The Maharashtra government told the HC that the petition by Mr. Singh was not maintainable, and the complaints were of a service nature, therefore he needed to go before the CAT.

The court said since there was no urgency in the petition it would be heard after vacation on June 9.

Mr. Singh’s plea sought a direction to the CBI to conduct an unbiased, uninfluenced, impartial and fair investigation against Mr. Deshmukh. Mr. Singh has also sought an order directing the Maharashtra government to ensure that transfer/posting of police officials are not done for any pecuniary benefits to any politician.