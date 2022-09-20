HC asks Mumbai civic body under which law it fined people for not wearing masks

It was hearing pleas seeking refund of fines collected from violators

Special Correspondent Mumbai:
September 20, 2022 10:56 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

People with face masks shop for lanterns at a market in Mumbai. File photo | Photo Credit: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bombay High Court on Monday asked Mumbai's civic body to explain the provisions of law under which it had made masks mandatory and fined people for not wearing them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Madhav Jamdar was hearing two petitions seeking a refund of fines collected by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) from people who violated the mask rule. The pleas also sought a probe against former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for alleged misappropriation of public funds during purchase of vaccines and for forcing people to get vaccinated during the pandemic.

Maharashtra's counsel S.U. Kamdar informed the court that the Supreme Court had recently noted that the vaccination drive by the Centre was not arbitrary and justified given the pandemic. Therefore, the Thackeray government cannot be questioned and prosecuted for the same.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The court said, “If a notification was issued by the BMC that in order to contain the pandemic, people have to wear masks and a fine would be imposed for not wearing them, then it was for achieving greater good and the court will not interfere."

However, the court also directed BMC to address the court on the Epidemic Diseases Act, under which the government has power to take special measures during an epidemic.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Bench posted the matter for further hearing after two weeks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Maharashtra
Mumbai
government health care
Coronavirus

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app