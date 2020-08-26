Mumbai

HC asks jail authorities to take Rakesh Wadhawan to hospital

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Arthur Road Jail authorities to take Rakesh Wadhawan, promoter-director of HDIL, to the civic-run KEM Hospital for colonoscopy and endoscopy.

A Division Bench headed by Justice R.D. Dhanuka also sought a medical report from the hospital.

Mr. Wadhawan (67) and his son Sarang are facing a case of alleged ₹4,000 crore money laundering in the PMC Bank scam, and have been in jail since October 2019. The sessions court had on August 18 directed the jail authorities to take Mr. Wadhawan to either KEM Hospital or Nair Hospital for tests.

As the jail authorities failed to follow the order, Mr. Wadhawan approached the HC claiming that his health was deteriorating day by day. “We accordingly direct the jail authority to shift the petitioner to KEM Hospital within 48 hours from today for colonoscopy and endoscopy and any other treatment be made available that would be necessitated,” the court said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 26, 2020 5:35:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/hc-asks-jail-authorities-to-take-rakesh-wadhawan-to-hospital/article32442542.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story