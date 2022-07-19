HC asks if second plea by BJP’s Narayan Rane to regularise his house is maintainable 

The matter is adjourned to July 25

The Bombay High Court on July 19 asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) if the alleged unauthorised sections of the residence of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Union Minister Narayan Rane is maintainable.

A division bench headed by Justice R.D. Dhanuka was hearing a petition filed by Kaalka Real Estate Private Limited associated with Mr. Rane’s family seeking directions to the civic body to consider a fresh proposal for regulation under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act.

Senior counsel Anil Sakhare appearing for BMC said he hasn’t seen the application yet and needs to see if it is maintainable.

The order read, “During the course of arguments this court has raised certain queries. The Corporation to address the court on the next date if a second application seeking regularisation can be entertained if the first application is rejected by the authorities and this court by the order dated June 23, 2022.”

On June 23, 2022, a bench dismissed the petition by Kaalka Real Estate and said, “Prima facie construction carried out is totally unauthorised, the question of political rivalry does not arise.”