HC asks how plea against Maharashtra Governor's remarks on Shivaji, Savitribai Phule is PIL

December 01, 2022 01:40 pm | Updated 01:52 pm IST - Mumbai

The PIL sought impeachment proceedings to be initiated against the Governor for his alleged defamatory statements against social reformers

PTI

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Bombay High Court on Thursday sought to know from a social worker how his plea against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's recent remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and social reformer Savitiribai Phule was a public interest litigation.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Abhay Ahuja also asked the petitioner how the court could pass orders restraining the governor from speaking.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PIL, filed by one Deepak Mavla through his advocate Nitin Satpute, sought impeachment proceedings to be initiated against Mr. Koshyari for his alleged defamatory and mocking statements against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and social reformers Savitribai Phule and Jyotiba Phule.

The plea also sought a direction from HC to Mr. Koshyari to not make any such comments in future that would lower the dignity of the governor's office.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Satpute on Thursday mentioned the PIL before the bench seeking urgent hearing.

"How is this a public interest litigation? And can we restrain?" Chief Justice Datta asked.

The court said it would peruse the petition and then decide when to post the matter for hearing.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US