HC asks Centre why ICUs in train coaches aren’t being considered

Mumbai

26 June 2020 00:39 IST

Court also seeks details of Railways converting coaches into isolation facilities

The Bombay High Court recently directed the Central government to file an affidavit detailing steps taken by the Western Railway and the Central Railway to convert coaches into isolation or quarantine centres, and explaining why ICU facilities in coaches are not considered necessary.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice S.S. Shinde was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by social activist Naresh Kapoor.

Advertising

Advertising

The PIL has sought that the hospitals, nursing homes, and dispensaries, which are presently closed either due to departmental or judicial orders, should be reopened to meet the needs of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 as well as patients suffering from other ailments. It has further sought that private practitioners ought to be permitted to prescribe COVID-19 tests, and railway coaches should be converted into makeshift ICU facilities for effective treatment of COVID-19 patients. The PIL also highlighted the need for making rapid testing kits for the novel coronavirus available across the city.

On reopening of closed hospitals and nursing homes, the HC said, “It has been noticed that facilities for treating COVID-19 as well as non-COVID-19 patients presently at the disposal of the State and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are not that insufficient so as to call for an order to reopen closed hospitals, nursing homes and dispensaries.”

The Bench said instead of the judiciary entering the domain of the executive, opening up more facilities should be left to the latter’s judgement considering the need, if at all, therefor. “If the situation demands, the State or the BMC, keeping in mind the medical protocol required at the moment, may explore ways to make more facilities available at their disposal, other than reopening closed hospitals, nursing homes, and dispensaries,” the HC said.

About rapid testing kits, Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, representing the State, had in the last hearing placed a circular before the HC. The circular, which was issued by the State government on June 22, was in pursuance of an advisory issued on June 14 by the Indian Council of Medical Research on the use of rapid antigen detection test for COVID-19.

The HC posted the matter for hearing on July 2.