HC allows two Jain temples to open for five days

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday allowed two Jain temples to remain open for five days — from November 13 to 17 — during Deepavali between Dhanteras and Bhau Beej, with conditions.

A Division Bench of Justices S.J. Kathawalla and Abhay Ahuja was hearing a petition filed by the two Jain temple trusts.

The plea sought that Jain temples should be open for five days during Deepavali as that time was auspicious and important for Jains, and urged the court to grant permission.

The advocate appearing for the petitioner relied upon orders by the Supreme Court where the Jain community was allowed in temples, and assured the court that everyone would follow strict guidelines and conditions in view of COVID-19.

The advocate also requested the Bench to allow 100 Jain temples to be open for five days, and said when bars and restaurants could be operational, why not permit temples to be open.

The Bench rejected the plea, and said all the temples should approach the court individually and seek permission. Advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, representing the State government, opposed the petition, and said the claim was baseless as the festival was important for all Hindus.

He argued, “The State is cognisant of the situation and has said that it will consider the opening of temples after Deepavali. Devotees from all religions...Hindus, Christians, and Muslims are eager to visit their religious places but are patient in the current situation and the stand taken by the government. The Jain community should also be patient.”

Rebutting the argument of discrimination for temples when compared to restaurants and bars, Mr. Kumbhakoni said they were allowed to be open only on economic grounds and hence the comparison was wrong.

The HC granted permission to both the Jain temples to remain open from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. between November 13 and 17.