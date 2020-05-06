HC allows Prof. Saibaba to amend parole plea

The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday allowed Prof. G.N. Saibaba, who is in Nagpur Central Jail, to amend his petition seeking parole to visit his ailing mother in Hyderabad after the jail authorities rejected it.

Prof. Saibaba, who is wheelchair-bound, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for his alleged Maoist links. He had moved the HC through his brother and senior advocate Mihir Desai seeking parole.

The application for parole was made on April 2, but the jail authorities rejected it on April 24 saying his brother and wife are taking care of his mother. They also said the mother lives in a containment zone, that Prof. Saibaba is likely to abscond and that he is convicted under an anti-terror law.

The parole plea has been allowed to be amended on the grounds that Prof. Saibaba wants to visit his mother and not take care of her, and that her lane is not affected by COVID-19.

The court has directed the authorities to file a reply. The matter is scheduled to be heard on May 19.