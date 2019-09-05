HC allows bullet train work at Vikhroli

In what may come as a boost to the bullet train project, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday allowed the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) to construct ventilation shafts, and distribution and traction sub-stations at Vikhroli for the proposed Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail project.

A Division Bench of Justices Amjad Sayed and Prakash Naik made the ruling while disposing of a petition filed by Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Company. The company had approached the High Court after NHSRCL started acquiring 39,540 sq.ft. of its land in Vikhroli.

Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited wanted the HC to move the project to an alternative plot the company had offered for the bullet train project.

But NHSRCL, which is executing the project, had rejected the alternative site after noticing that 2,941 sq.m. of the plot was covered by mangroves.

The company had then suggested another plot, which the NHSRCL found “in principle acceptable” for ventilation shafts and distribution and traction sub-stations.

The works will now be carried out at this site.

In the last hearing, advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni told the court that a meeting would be held on August 19 with all stakeholders regarding the project.