Hawker who attacked Thane Municipal official won’t be spared, says Raj Thackeray

Thane official lost her two fingers in an attack during drive against unauthorised hawkers

A day after a north Indian hawker attacked an officer in the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) cutting her two fingers, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday warned that the hawker will be beaten up by his party workers once he is released from police custody.

“This can never be tolerated and we will not let this pass. They [hawkers] must know that they will not escape. Once that man is released from police custody, we will beat him,” said Mr. Thackeray. He questioned how anyone can even dare to do such an attack.

Kalpita Pimple, an Assistant Commissioner in the TMC, undertook a drive against unauthorised hawkers on the evening of August 30 when the hawker attacked her with a knife. She lost her two fingers as she covered her head to save it from the smite. She sustained injuries also on her head and the other hand. Her bodyguard also lost his finger.

Minister warns of strict action

Thane guardian Minister and Minister of State for Urban Development Department Eknath Shinde visited Ms. Pimple on Tuesday. “Such attacks on officers will not be tolerated at any cost. Strict action will be taken. The hooliganism of unauthorised hawkers will not go unabated,” said Mr. Shinde.

The incident has ignited the MNS’ anti-migrant politics, especially in the wake of upcoming municipal corporation elections in Mumbai and neighbouring areas likely to be held in the first few months of 2022.