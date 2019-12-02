Haven’t stayed any infra project except for Aarey car shed: CM

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday announced that he has not stayed any infrastructure project in the State, such as the bullet train or the Mumbai Metro, except for the car shed in Aarey colony.

Meanwhile, late at night, Mr. Thackeray announced that the cases registered against all those who protested the felling of trees in Aarey colony will be withdrawn. The police had arrested 29 protesters on October 5, who were later released on bail.

Earlier in the day, speaking at a press conference after the special session of the legislature, the Chief Minister said, “I have said it before and I am repeating it now that no project has been halted. The only project that has been stayed is the Metro car shed in Aarey, and I am taking a review of it.”

He also said he has asked for a review of various developmental projects going on in the State and the expenditure on them. “There are a number of projects that are in progress. I have asked for information about the status and also the expenditure. We will also need to know as to which project needs to be completed urgently and which can wait for some time,” Mr. Thackeray said.

Cabinet Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, who was also at the press conference, said a white paper will be issued on the State’s economy.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Nawab Malik, while raising the issue of the Metro 3 car shed, had suggested that the government use a vacant plot in Jogeshwari instead of the site in Aarey colony.

When asked about this, Mr. Thackeray said there are reasons why a review of the project has been ordered, and an appropriate decision would be taken soon.

NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad had demanded earlier in the day that cases against the Aarey protesters be withdrawn.

When asked about the distribution of Cabinet portfolios, Mr. Thackeray said talks are under way in the right direction, and a decision would be announced soon. However, according to sources, no Cabinet expansion and portfolio distribution will take place before the winter session in Nagpur.