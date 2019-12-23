Have suggested changes to cooperative bank law: RBI Governor

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has given its suggestions to the Centre on legislative changes that could help bolster oversight of the cooperative banking sector, even as a forensic audit report on the troubled Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank is expected to be completed in a fortnight.

In an interview with The Hindu, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said a process is also under way to assess the realisable value of the securities linked to the HDIL loan account that triggered the crisis at the PMC Bank, leading to the banking regulator imposing regulatory restrictions at the cooperative in September. Depositors were initially allowed to withdraw just ₹1,000, which was eventually raised to ₹50,000 by November, with those facing ‘hardships’ permitted to get ₹1,00,000.

Mr. Das said the RBI, on its part, is strengthening regulations for such banks. “One aspect is changes to regulations which are within the RBI, which we are going ahead and doing. The other is making legislative changes to the law [and] we have given our suggestions to the government which [are] under consideration,” he said.

In October, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had formed a committee to recommend changes to cooperative banking laws, and had said she hoped to introduce the necessary changes in Parliament’s winter session. Now, any such changes would have to wait for the Budget session.

Next steps

“There is a forensic audit which is under way. We will get the report, maybe in another fortnight. The PMC Bank [administrator], with the help of outside valuers, is assessing the realisable value of the assets that are securitised by the borrower group,” Mr. Das said.

“So with the permission of the court, the effort is to monetise those assets and put that money into the bank. And for that, we have formed a coordination mechanism consisting of senior officers from the Economic Offences Wing, the Enforcement Directorate, the RBI and the administrator of the PMC Bank to quicken the process … So only when we have clarity with regard to the actual realisable value of all these assets which I have referred to … we will be able to decide on a next step,” the Governor said on the bank’s future.

When asked if there is a case to revisit the deposit insurance limit available to Indian bank account holders, last set in 1993 at ₹1 lakh per account, the RBI Governor said the matter is being reviewed by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation.

Tackling fraud

Responding to a query on whether the fraud that has hit PMC Bank suggests a slip on the banking regulator’s part, Mr. Das stressed the RBI has no representative on the boards of urban cooperative banks.

“It is a fraud. What RBI does is supervision. RBI does not do any audit … RBI does not do any investigation. If there is a fraud, that is investigated by the law enforcement agencies,” he said.

“Supervision is done on the basis of certified records by the bank’s management. When that is produced before the RBI supervision team, there is no reason why the RBI should have doubts about the correctness,” he said.

However, the Governor stressed that the regulator has been taking steps to improve supervision even before the PMC Bank crisis emerged.

“In our central board meeting, it was decided to set up a separate Department of Supervision and a Department of Regulation. That was because there was lot of interconnectedness between banks, NBFCs and housing finance companies. We will also have a college of supervision to provide better skill to our officers,” Mr. Das said.

The RBI is also creating a separate cadre for supervision officers and will tap technology and data analytics as well. “We are also internally setting up a research and analysis wing within the Department of Supervision, which collates and correlates all the data, sees the interconnectedness and will be able to comprehensively look at the banking system structure,” he summed up.