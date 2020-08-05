Have nothing to do with Sushant’s death: Aaditya

Breaking his silence on actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in June, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra’s Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray said on Tuesday that “dirty politics” is being played over the matter, with his and his family’s name being dragged in for no reason.

In a statement issued on Twitter, Mr. Thackeray said, “Maharashtra is battling hard against COVID-19. It seems those who cannot see the success of the MVA government and its popularity, have begun to play dirty politics in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.”

“Personally, me and my family are being targeted in the suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput. This is nothing but a result of political failure. Using the death of a person for some gains is nothing but a blot on humanity. I am nowhere related to this episode,” the Minister said.

Matter of prestige

Being the grandson of “Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray”, he said he could never imagine doing something which could damage the prestige of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena and the Thackeray family.

“Those who are making baseless allegations should understand this. If anyone has any special information then he must approach the police which will ensure investigation in that direction,” he said.

Mr. Thackeray said even now he was being patient in the entire episode.

“No one should even think that they can get away by making slanderous allegations against the government and the Thackeray family,” he said, adding that Bollywood is a part of Mumbai and many from the industry share cordial relations with him. This is no crime,” he said.