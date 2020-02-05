Hausla: motivating cancer patients not to give up their fight

A city-based music composer has produced a motivational music video for cancer patients to help them cope with the emotional distress caused by the disease. The song has been released in 12 Indian languages and the producers are working towards launching it in foreign languages such as Spanish and French.

First launched on World Cancer Day in 2019 in five languages, it was made in seven more languages this year. Playback singer Shaan has lent his voice in seven languages. The video depicts the journey of a young man diagnosed with cancer who loses hope and stops pursuing his hobbies. Gradually, his family and friends encourage him not to give up and he conquers the fight.

Director and music composer Hitesh Mishra said that the video is purely meant to encourage cancer patients to live freely without any emotional burden. “Dealing with cancer is distressing for patients. The video aims at boosting confidence of patients, as those who lose confidence, often don’t respond well to medications,” he said.

Mr. Mishra said they have also made a set of videos for caregivers who are often ignored and need a lot of support too. The video has been uploaded on an application named ‘Hausla’ and the producers are trying to share it across the hospitals of the country.

Low awareness rates

An online questionnaire-based survey carried out by by Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai, and BLK Hospital, New Delhi, has revealed low awareness about cervical cancer and breast cancer among youngsters. The respondents included 375 students between 18 to 21 from two Mumbai colleges and 220 students between 16 to 24 from Delhi.

“Almost 60% youths were unaware of cervical cancer, over 50% didn’t know of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) which majorly causes the disease; 74% participants were unaware that self breast examination helps detect early signs of breast cancer,” the study said.

However, the youth was more aware about oral cancers and nearly 80% of those surveyed were aware about the direct correlation of tobacco and alcohol with that of oral cancers.

App for counselling

Hopscotch Health, a technology-driven healthcare start-up, and Asian Cancer Institute have launched a mobile application to help users quit tobacco.

The interactive app asks users about tobacco cravings, assigns tasks to distract them from the cravings and schedules emergency sessions with a counsellor. When the user completes a six-month paid course, a graduation is held. An updated version of the app will also have games to keep the user engaged and away from tobacco.