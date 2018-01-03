Harbour Line grinds to halt, 24 buses vandalised

Mumbai: Protestors staged a rail roko at Chembur and Govandi stations on Tuesday, bringing the Harbour Line to a complete halt for over three-and-a-half hours between Kurla and Govandi. In all, 84 services were cancelled till 6 p.m. The rail roko began at 11.44 a.m. on the Up line towards CSMT, and lasted till 12.07 p.m.

According to sources, protesters were angered when a train was allowed to go to Tilak Nagar station, apparently after police told some of them that there were women passengers aboard. A rail roko was staged at Govandi station at 1.30 p.m., halting a Vadala-bound train. The train was allowed to proceed at 2.09 p.m., only to be halted by another rail roko at Chembur. It halted between Chembur and Govandi stations from 2.12 p.m. to 3.01 p.m.

At Chembur, a second rail roko began around 1.30 p.m. A CSMT-bound train was stopped at 1.36 p.m. while a Panvel-bound train was halted at 1.53 p.m. Both trains resumed their journeys around 4.40 p.m. when the Harbour Line was cleared. The CSMT-bound train was stopped again outside Kurla station at 4.56 p.m. by protesters for nearly 25 minutes.

Central Railway ran 52 special services for Panvel-Vashi-Mankhurd and CSMT-Kurla.

Buses damaged

Officials at public transport utility BEST said 24 buses were completely damaged by protesters, most of them in in Chembur and Kurla between 12.45 p.m. and 2.48 p.m. Three buses were damaged at Chembur Naka and Amar Mahal junctions. In all, 134 State Transport (ST) buses were damaged, including four in Mumbai and one in Thane. The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has requested police protection at its bus stops across the State on January 3 during the state-wide general strike called by Dalit parties.

Vehicular traffic was affected at Ramabai Colony, Kamraj Nagar, Acharya Garden and Amar Mahal flyover in the eastern suburbs due to the protests. Traffic police began diverting traffic to resolve massive snarls. Congestion was also reported at IIT-Bombay in Powai, JVLR, Shreyas Cinema in Ghatkopar, the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road, Eastern Express Highway and Eastern Freeway. Traffic on roads connecting Sion, Chembur and Mulund were affected.