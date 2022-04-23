Hanuman Chalisa row | Shiv Sena workers protest outside MP Navneet Rana’s house

Amravati MP Navneet Kaur Rana with her husband and MLA Ravi Rana in Mumbai, Friday, April 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

April 23, 2022 10:22 IST

Police step up security outside ‘Matoshree’, following the MP’s decision to recite the sloka outside the Maharashtra CM’s house.

Hundreds of Shiv Sena workers barged into the society on Friday, April 23, 2022, where Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana reside after the couple warned that they will go to Matoshri, the house of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, and play Hanuman Chalisa.

"Do you think it is a game? Do not test Shiv Sena workers. If you challenge us with support from Bharatiya Janata Party, then be ready to get a befitting reply," said Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr. Raut rubbished claims that such instances were being planned to create unrest in the State to implement President’s Rule.

"Do whatever you want, but do not expect us to remain calm if you challenge us to barge in to Matoshri," he said.

Ms. Rana, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Amravati constituency as an Independent with support from the Congress and the NCP, has now sided with the BJP. The Rana couple maintained that they will go to Matoshri and play Hanuman Chalisa no matter what. She has been given 'Y' category security.

Sena workers protesting outside Ms. Rana’s house clarified that they will not move until the couple was ‘deported’ to Amravati.

Sena workers late on Friday gathered outside Matoshri, claiming the house will be guarded by them if anyone tried to come inside.

Mr. Thackeray had come outside, requesting workers to not get aggressive.

"We are waiting to welcome them. We are eager to greet them here," said Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.

When asked whether the law and order situation in the city had worsened, Ms. Chaturvedi said that the question should be whether attempts were made so that law and order was being damaged.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said attempts were being made to instigate riots in the city.

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil said MLAs and MPs did not enjoy the privilege of disturbing peace.

"I appeal to all to maintain law and order. One could be an MP or MLA but they have no privilege to disturb law and order. It will not be tolerated," he said.