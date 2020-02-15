‘Hafiz Saeed must be hanged’

Members of the city-based Raza Academy on Friday demanded the death penalty for 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

A Lahore-based Anti Terrorism Court on Thursday announced a 11-year jail term for Saeed in two terror financing cases. The verdict comes days before Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has to decide if Pakistan will stay in the ‘grey list’ for failure to curb money laundering to terror groups. If not removed off the list, Pakistan could face severe economic sanctions.

Alhaj Mohammad Syed Noori, chairperson of Raza Academy said only a death penalty will help spread awareness among youth to shun the path that leads to pain and suffering in others lives. “Irrespective of what faith a terrorist believes in, he is a terrorist no matter,” Mr. Noori said.

Some protesters also said that it is due to Pakistan’s lethargy that it took so long to come up with a verdict and that they are only acting on international pressure.

The protest was held after the afternoon prayer outside Bilal Masjid where protesters chanted slogans like ‘Hindustan Zindabad’, ‘Why only 11 years jail, Saeed must be hanged’, and ‘We believe in the Constitution of India.’

Mohammad Abbas, another protester said that unless Saeed was hanged he was sure that Muslims in India, especially members of Raza Academy will keep on protesting.

“Saeed who has attacked our nation and killed millions of innocent lives deserves the death sentence,” Mr. Abbas said.

Maulana Moin Miya, member of the Raza Academy said, “Terrorists need to be hanged and the 11 years sentence is very less for someone who is a betrayer of human rights. This is the appeal of our academy.”

Raees Ahmed Razvi, said that if Saeed is not hanged in Pakistan, the International Court of Justice should take matters into its hands.

Razvi Saleem Shehzad, said Saeed was an enemy of everyone, including Pakistan. “Saeed also helps in funding terrorists inside Pakistan and creating unrest there and it’s neighbouring countries. No innocent man will commit their life to recruiting terrorists and giving them lessons. There is no scope for change in the culprit even after 11 years,” Mr. Shehzaad said.