Had warned BMC about Bandra nullah: Aaditya Thackeray

Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi gave a presentation to State Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday on the progress made in the rejuvenation of Mithi river.

Later, addressing mediapersons, Mr. Thackeray commented on the incident of Shiv Sainiks beating up a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief engineer on Tuesday and said action should be taken against whoever does shoddy work.

Shiv Sainiks on Tuesday allegedly manhandled and abused a civic chief engineer in the presence of Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar over waterlogging at a spot in Bandra (East). The nullah had allegedly been covered by the BMC and its augmentation work was incomplete, leading to waterlogging.

“An inquiry is important (in the matter),” Mr. Thackeray said. “I had told the BMC to check the status of this nullah work. Whoever did this wrong (sic) work must be suspended. If such work is done without a survey, without any thought, Mumbaikars will suffer. On the one hand we are trying to reduce flooding spots, on the other, are we increasing chronic flooding spots like this? Law and order action (for the assault) will happen.” However, Mr. Thackeray did not say whether the party will take action against the Shiv Sainiks for their behaviour.

Former United Nations Environment Programme executive director Erik Solheim and lawyer Afroz Shah, who is involved in cleaning the river, were also in attendance for the presentations regarding the work done by the BMC.

“It was a fruitful meeting. The commissioner gave a presentation about the nullahs that discharge into the Mithi and what is being done about them.,” said Mr. Shah. He said the challenges in cleaning the river were also put forth, and he sought more Bobcat machines for beach cleaning.