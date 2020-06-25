Gyms, salons to reopen, decides State Cabinet

Mumbai

25 June 2020 23:41 IST

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Thursday cleared a proposal to reopen gyms and salons in the State.

As per a notification issued late at night, calling the move ‘Mission Begin Again Phase IV’, barber shops, salons and beauty parlours will resume operations from June 28. Gyms can reopen within a week’s time, and guidelines for them will be issued soon.

Mumbai City guardian minister Aslam Shaikh, speaking after the Cabinet meeting, said, “This is the part of the State’s unlocking process. We have already said there will be no reimposition of a lockdown from now on, and we do not want to go back on our word,” he said.

The minister, however, said there will be strict rules and regulations for the functioning of these activities, adding that no decision has been taken on religious gatherings.

Barber shops, salons and beauty parlours will only be allowed to provide services such as haircuts, dyeing hair, waxing and threading. Any services related to the skin will not be permitted. Employees must wear protective gear, including gloves, aprons and masks. The workspace, including chairs, must be sanitised after each service. All common areas and the floor must be sanitised every two hours.

They must only use disposable towels and napkins, and sanitise and sterilise non-disposable equipment after every use. The shops must also display the safety measures they are taking publicly.

Associations representing salon and gym owners had recently demanded that their establishments be allowed to resume operations, citing losses.

The State government is likely to make more announcements relaxing restrictions on various economic activities, as the ongoing phase of the lockdown will end on June 30. The State has already announced that wedding ceremonies can be organised with a maximum 50 people in attendance.