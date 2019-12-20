Gutkha worth ₹14.43 lakh seized from godown in Turbhe

The special squad to curb drug menace in Zone I, along with Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials seized gutkha worth ₹14.43 lakh from a godown in Turbhe on Wednesday night.

Police officers from Zone I, who were on patrolling duty, had received information about gutkha being sold by one Vinodkumar Deepchand Jain (44) at his godown in Sector 22, Turbhe.

Accordingly, the officers wrote to the FDA and a joint raid was conducted on Wednesday night at shop number 3, Krishna Nivas building in Turbhe. The seized gutkha included Vimal pan masala and Mehek super pan masala.

Supplied to 20 shops

“The sale and consumption of gutkha and pan masala was banned in Maharashtra in 2012. This godown had stored a big quantity of gutkha and was supplying it to at least 20 shops across APMC, Turbhe and Koparkhairane,” said assistant police inspector Gangadhar Devde, attached to the special team.

In the last four months, the team has seized 202 kg ganja, ₹15 lakh worth gutkha, 45 gm heroine and 11 gm MD drugs, registered 52 cases of narcotics, and arrested 91 accused.

Following the raid, Mr. Jain was arrested as per relevant sections of Food Safety and Standards Act along with Sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc, with intent to commit an offence), 272 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale), 273 (sale of noxious food or drink), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.