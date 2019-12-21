Gun used in Vikhroli attack made in IOF

The handgun used in the attack on Shiv Sena office-bearer Chandrashekhar Jadhav on Thursday morning has been found to have been manufactured at an Indian Ordnance Factory (IOF), police sources said on Friday.

Mr. Jadhav, who is a deputy Vibhaag Pramukh with the Sena, was shot at on the premises of a Sai Baba temple in Vikhroli. He was sitting in the office of the temple’s trust, as he is a trustee, when the assailant fired three to four times.

While Mr. Jadhav sustained a bullet injury to his right shoulder, the accused was assaulted by his son Darshan and other security guards before being handed over to the police.

The anti-extortion cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch took over the probe, after preliminary inquiries indicated the possible involvement of Prasad Pujari, an aide of gangster Kumar Pillai.

“We examined the pistol and found markings indicating that it was manufactured at an IOF. We are using its serial number and other details to trace its origins to find out how it landed in the assailant’s hands,” a Crime Branch officer told The Hindu.

Supervised by the Ministry of Defence, the conglomerate of 41 factories and nine training institutes is collectively known as Indian Ordnance Factories. Its facilities are spread across the country, with the one in the State being located in Khadki, Pune.

Crime Branch officers said an official request is being made to the relevant authorities so that the gun’s details can be obtained.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch has found out that the name given by the assailant — Abhay Singh — is fake. “Inquiries so far based on whatever the accused said before passing out due to the assault indicate that he gave a fake name for himself. We are waiting for him to be discharged from Rajawadi Hospital so that we can take him into custody,” the officer said.

Another officer said there is no record of Mr. Pujari ever targeting Mr. Jadhav for extortion or over any other reason, and the motive behind the attack still remains unclear.