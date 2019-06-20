Gujarat resident held in ambergris smuggling racket

The Ghatkopar police on Wednesday made one more arrest in connection with the alleged illegal sale of ambergris, for which two people have already been arrested this month.

A controlled substance in India, the procurement and sale of ambergris, a rare substance derived from sperm whales, without a licence is considered illegal in the country. The police had last week arrested Rahul Dupare (53) from the Cama Lane in Vidyavihar, and seized ambergris worth ₹1.7 crore from him. His interrogation led the police to Lalit Vyas (44), who was arrested on Tuesday.

The accused arrested on Wednesday has been identified as Karim Abdullah Jat (42). “Mr. Jat is a native of Gujarat and runs a cowshed there. He was arrested from Dahisar based on the results of the interrogation of the other two accused,” police inspector Vishwanath Kolekar, Ghatkopar police station said.

Mr. Kolekar said according to investigations so far, Mr. Jat, who stays near the coast in Gujarat, acquired the ambergris and supplied it to the other two accused to be sold in Mumbai.

An officer who is part of the investigation said, “Prima facie, Mr. Jat seems to be the brains behind the operation as he is the only one with technical knowledge of extracting ambergris from whales, while the other two accused took care of the business part of the operation. Their interrogation has revealed that Mr. Dupare and Mr. Vyas had also come to Mumbai in October last year to make a similar sale. However, the deal fell through due to differences over the price and they returned with the ambergris.”

The officer added that while the trio are suspected to have dealings in other cities, Mumbai is their preferred area of operation.

“The trio were aware that the city has people with the money who would be willing to spend on rare substances like ambergris. This is also the reason why a large number of other banned or controlled wildlife products or animals from protected species like animal skins, red sand boas and pangolins are seized either in Mumbai or Thane. Even the seizures made in Thane have indicated that the buyers were based in Mumbai,” the officer said.

The police are also conducting inquiries to find out if Mr. Dupare has conducted or attempted similar sales in his native place Nagpur.