Gujarat plans to double Garvi Gurjari stores across India

The Gujarat government has announced plans to double the number of Garvi Gurjari outlets, which showcase and retail traditional handicrafts, artefacts and clothing made by the State’s artisans.

The State’s Cottage Industries Department runs 25 such outlets in eight States across India, and the plan is to add another 25 in the near future.

Recently, the Gujarat government opened a new showroom at Juhu to extend the brand’s presence. The store operates under the banner of Gujarat State Handloom and Handicraft Development Corporation (GSHHDCL), a State government undertaking.

Dharmendrasingh Jadeja, Minister of State, Cottage Industries, Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, government of Gujarat, said, “Our showrooms are getting good response as all the products are made by the artisans and artists from various districts of Gujarat.”

He said the main objective of expanding the retail network is to encourage the artisans and their art form as well as to enhance their income.

Besides income from showroom sales, the artisans and their groups are given subsidies, soft loans and other facilities by GSHHDCL, which is also helping them sell their products at exhibitions.

“The products in the showrooms are of high quality and were once used by royal families. Through these showrooms, we are taking these products to the people at rates that are 35-40% lower than market rates,” the minister said.

Shankarbhai R. Dalwadi, Chairman, GSHHDCL, said artisans from the State have been provided with facilities for production of handmade products. Apart from handmade clothes, artefacts, paintings, show pieces and jewellery will be available in the Juhu showroom, he said.