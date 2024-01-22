Gujarat boat tragedy: HC asks govt. to file report by Jan. 29

January 22, 2024 10:07 am | Updated 10:07 am IST

The Gujarat High Court has directed the State government to submit an action taken report on the death of students and teachers in a recent boat tragedy, observing that it has “shocked the conscience” of the public.

As many as 12 students and two teachers of New Sunrise School at Waghodia near Vadodara drowned, while 18 students and two teachers were rescued after an overloaded boat capsized in Motnath Lake on the city’s outskirts on Thursday. The students were on a picnic at the time.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, the court said in an order that it was “disturbing” to note that safety norms were flouted, given that no life jackets were provided to the children.

“We call upon the Secretary, Home Department, and State of Gujarat to submit an action taken report in the matter, along with an affidavit of the gazetted officer from the Home Department by the next date fixed,” the order said. The court has fixed January 29 as the next date of hearing.

The police have registered an FIR under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code against 19 persons.

Six arrests have been made, while efforts are on to nab the remaining accused, the police said.