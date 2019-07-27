Guard hurt by stone hurled at local train

The Vashi GRP have booked an unidentified person for pelting a stone at a local train, hurting the guard on board.

The incident occurred around 11.36 a.m. as the CBD Belapur-CSMT train was crossing the Vashi creek railway bridge. The stone hit the guard, Rajesh Kisan Yadav (44), on his head. Mr. Yadav alerted the motorman and got down at Mankhurd station, where his wound was treated at the medical room. The station master replaced Mr. Yadav till next station.

“The place from where the stone was thrown is a bushy, remote area. We suspect a mentally disturbed person did it,” police inspector Nandakishore Saste said. A case has been registered under Sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of the IPC and Section 152 (maliciously hurting or attempting to hurt persons travelling by railway) of the Railway Act.