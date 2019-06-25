In a minor glitch, the doors of the air conditioned local did not open at Bandra station on Monday. The incident happened on the 1.18 p.m. service from Virar, which reached Bandra at 2.19 p.m. According to a Western Railway spokesperson there was no technical glitch and the incident was due to a manual error by the guard of the train.
Guard forgets to open door of AC local at Bandra
Ajeet Mahale
Mumbai,
June 25, 2019 01:38 IST
