GST Bhavan, Wadala station to be merged

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is planning to integrate its Metro station at Wadala with the proposed GST Bhavan.

At a joint meeting with several top officials of the State and MMRDA, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday suggested that different departments work together so neither project is affected. Mr. Pawar also suggested that the Eastern Freeway be named after former chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh.

Senior MMRDA officials said there were issues with regards to land for the proposed Metro station, which was conflicting with the State’s proposals to build a GST Bhavan. “It was suggested that the building would be jointly designed in such a way that the concourse level of the Metro station will be integrated with the podium of the GST Bhavan,” an official said. The station is part of Metro Line 4, which will run from Wadala to Thane. The GST Bhavan is expected to cater to nearly 10,000 people every day and the new arrangement would benefit those commuting to it daily.

Mr. Pawar also instructed officials to start the process to rename the Eastern Freeway after Deshmukh, who he said had given a vision for the development of the city and under whose tenure the freeway was built.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will launch the first girder of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link on Wednesday. He also reviewed various education projects and suggested setting up virtual classrooms in State schools and giving an emphasis on e-learning. He suggested that the digital learning process be started by evaluation and standardisation of education and preparing virtual classrooms to remove regional imbalances.