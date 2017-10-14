GRP nab serial chain snatcher

Mumbai: The Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested a 25-year-old man allegedly responsible for a string of recent chain-snatchings aboard outstation trains.

According to GRP officials, Umesh Kamble, a native of Kankavli in Sindhudurg, would target female travellers on long-distance trains. “He was arrested from Panvel station on October 9, after we got information that he was going to take the Netravati Express , ” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central zone) Samadhan Pawar, Mumbai GRP.

Mr Pawar said there are at least five cases registered against Mr. Kamble since March. The police have recovered gold chains weighing 135 grams worth ₹2.96 lakh from him.