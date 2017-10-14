GRP nab serial chain snatcher

Mumbai: The Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested a 25-year-old man allegedly responsible for a string of recent chain-snatchings aboard outstation trains.
According to GRP officials, Umesh Kamble, a native of Kankavli in Sindhudurg, would target female travellers on long-distance trains. “He was arrested from Panvel station on October 9, after we got information that he was going to take the Netravati Express,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central zone) Samadhan Pawar, Mumbai GRP.
Mr Pawar said there are at least five cases registered against Mr. Kamble since March. The police have recovered gold chains weighing 135 grams worth ₹2.96 lakh from him.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor