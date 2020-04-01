GRP constable tests positive; Palghar records first death

A 51-year-old police constable with the government railway police (GRP) in Mumbai, who is being treated at Kasturba Hospital, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Ravindra Sengaonkar, Commissioner, Mumbai, said the constable’s wife and two children have been placed in isolation at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Palghar reported its first COVID-19 death with a 50-year-old man who had tested positive succumbing on Tuesday. Sources said he was admitted at the rural hospital on March 28 and his samples returned positive on Tuesday. The victim worked in a Thane factory and had no international or domestic travel history.

He said, “We have placed five personnel under observation at Kasturba and six have been asked to be in home quarantine. These are GRP personnel who have been in contact with him in the past few weeks.” Officials said they have made a list of 32 officers who may have come in touch with the constable since March 15.

Senior officials from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) said they had been informed of the development and checked within their department if anyone had come in contact with him. “There has been no one who has come in contact with him. However, we have alerted everyone to immediately inform us if they feel any symptoms,” a senior RPF official said.

The constable lived with his family in Kalyan and worked at a GRP police station in south Mumbai. He had joined the force in 1990. Till date, 36 people have tested positive in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, of which around 10 are from the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation.

Vashi man tests positive

Meanwhile, a 52-year-old resident of Vashi and two others from Nerul tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The Vashi man was in touch with the secretary of the mosque who was in direct contact with a 68-year-old Islamic scholar from the Philippines, the index patient in Navi Mumbai, who had tested positive on March 13. The secretary had hugged the Filipino scholar when he visited the mosque, along with nine others, between March 10 and 12. It has been confirmed that the scholar had attended the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi. The scholar succumbed at Powai’s Hiranandani Hospital on March 22. The secretary’s son, grandson and their house help later tested positive.

“The man was at home itself since lockdown. He had come in direct touch with the secretary while he took him to medical stores. He has 10 more persons in his house and all are ready to get tested and are under home quarantine,” NMMC Chief Annasaheb Misal said.

Two cases in Nerul

The second new case from Navi Mumbai is a 32-year-old man who was in touch with a positive patient. “The patient was employed at BKC. His boss was an international traveller and his colleague was found to be positive,” NMMC chief medical officer Balasaheb Sonawane said. From March 16 to 20, he had gone to his office at BKC. On March 21, he had worked from home and on the next day he didn’t work as he had fever. Till March 26, he continued to stay at home as he had fever. On March 27, he got admitted to Vashi General Hospital and was transferred to Kasturba Hospital the next day and was placed under isolation. On March 29, he was transferred to Raheja Hospital after the report was confirmed to be positive and is said to be stable now. Meanwhile

The third new case is a 38-year-old suspected to have a travel history. NMMC was alerted by Kasturba Hospital about the positive case, but the corporation has not been able to find the history of the patient. The family of the patient is said to be in home quarantine. The Nerul police have alerted residents of the area to be vigilant.

Currently under NMMC, 659 are in home quarantine, 80 in institutional quarantine at Sector 14, Vashi. As many as 113 travellers have completed the 14-day quarantine, while six of them are in isolation wards in Vashi General Hospital. The number of positive cases is 11, while 32 have tested negative.

(Inputs from Jyoti Shelar)