Mumbai

GRP constable carries man to ambulance on shoulder

Constable Dhananjay Gawli rushes passenger Prakash Gachhe to the ambulance.

Constable Dhananjay Gawli rushes passenger Prakash Gachhe to the ambulance.   | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

more-in

Policeman realises stretcher would take time to arrive

A constable with the Government Railway Police (GRP) saved the life of a Badlapur resident by hoisting him on his shoulder and carrying him to the ambulance without waiting for a stretcher.

According to GRP officials, Prakash Gachhe,45, got off a train at Ghatkopar station around 9 a.m. on Friday. He felt a pain in his chest and started calling for help. Constable Dhananjay Gawli, posted with the Kurla GRP, was on duty at the time and rushed to his assistance.

“An announcement was made for a stretcher to pick up Mr. Gacche, but I realised that none of the stretcher bearers were around and he was in too much pain. I picked him up on my shoulders and took him to the ambulance, which was standing outside the railway station on the East side. He was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital,” Mr. Gawli said. Mr. Gachhe was admitted to the medical intensive care unit, where doctors said he would be kept under observation for a few days. “When Mr. Gachhe was brought in, his blood pressure was normal and no untoward symptoms were seen. The patient is stable,” a doctor f said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Mumbai
Mumbai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 9, 2020 10:14:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/grp-constable-carries-man-to-ambulance-on-shoulder/article30777431.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY