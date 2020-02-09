GRP constable carries man to ambulance on shoulder

A constable with the Government Railway Police (GRP) saved the life of a Badlapur resident by hoisting him on his shoulder and carrying him to the ambulance without waiting for a stretcher.

According to GRP officials, Prakash Gachhe,45, got off a train at Ghatkopar station around 9 a.m. on Friday. He felt a pain in his chest and started calling for help. Constable Dhananjay Gawli, posted with the Kurla GRP, was on duty at the time and rushed to his assistance.

“An announcement was made for a stretcher to pick up Mr. Gacche, but I realised that none of the stretcher bearers were around and he was in too much pain. I picked him up on my shoulders and took him to the ambulance, which was standing outside the railway station on the East side. He was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital,” Mr. Gawli said. Mr. Gachhe was admitted to the medical intensive care unit, where doctors said he would be kept under observation for a few days. “When Mr. Gachhe was brought in, his blood pressure was normal and no untoward symptoms were seen. The patient is stable,” a doctor f said.